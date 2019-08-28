American Electric Power Co (AEP) Share Value Rose While Rodgers Brothers Has Lowered Its Stake by $603,659; Ringcentral (RNG) Shareholder Night Owl Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $3.15 Million

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 53.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 7,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 6,265 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 13,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $89.8. About 1.13 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $141.14. About 219,947 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 125,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Amp Capital Invsts accumulated 0% or 6,209 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 0.02% stake. Glaxis Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 31,295 shares or 10.02% of all its holdings. Tiger Glob Limited Com invested in 0.81% or 1.36 million shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 2,701 shares. Sei Invs Communications reported 17,313 shares. 21,160 were accumulated by Congress Asset Management Ma. Pnc Financial Svcs stated it has 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Capital Investors owns 9.51M shares. Axa stated it has 105,300 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Company Limited Liability Company has 2.46% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Cipher Lp has invested 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Blair William And Il accumulated 0.01% or 20,188 shares.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify by 11,878 shares to 65,467 shares, valued at $13.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crossvault Management Ltd Liability Company reported 5,200 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. South Texas Money Management Limited invested in 0.01% or 4,156 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Glenmede Co Na holds 0.02% or 47,608 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Lc holds 0.32% or 166,905 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.04% or 71,014 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts stated it has 225,185 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Com invested in 621 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc Inc reported 2,425 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 14,044 are owned by Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Assetmark Inc owns 41,832 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc has 0.02% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Huntington Bank owns 69,858 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 2,660 were reported by Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt Inc.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.49M for 18.55 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.