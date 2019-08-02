American Electric Power Co (AEP) Market Value Rose While Rodgers Brothers Has Cut Its Holding; Brigade Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Position by $3.97 Million as Valuation Rose

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 104,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 406,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.62 million, down from 510,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.53. About 243,710 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 07/03/2018 – Sinclair Technologies, a Division of Norsat International Inc., Announces its Next Generation Public Safety Collinear Antennas – The Aurora™ SC Series; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: VETTING OF STATION BUYERS BY JUSTICE DEPT NEARING END; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Questions Sinclair Broadcasting Dictating Content To Local News Stations; 06/04/2018 – Register Guard: Don’t underestimate Fox, Sinclair; 12/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: FCC wants more distance between Sinclair and the would-be owners of WPIX-TV and WGN-TV, is concerned it is; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC SEES 2018 MEDIA EXPENSES, INCLUDING TRADE EXPENSE, ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,815 MLN TO $1,818 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair to Sell TV Stations in Bid to Secure Tribune Deal Approval; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Impasse Affects All Sony’s Playstation Vue Subscribers Located in Sinclair Markets; 09/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Fox Television has announced it will purchase 7 stations from Sinclair once Tribune deal goes through; 21/03/2018 – Sinclair Promotes Lee Schlazer to Vice President, Distribution

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 53.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 7,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 6,265 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 13,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $89.47. About 831,550 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,609 shares to 113,255 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,275 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV).

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AEP Seeks To Add 1,485 MW Of New Wind Generation From Three Wind Facilities In Oklahoma – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AEP Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings, Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AEP Renewables Completes Purchase Of Santa Rita East Wind Project – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.49M for 18.49 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Corporation reported 92,093 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 98,800 are held by Dnb Asset Management As. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 4,202 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.09% or 104,064 shares. The Ohio-based Ltd Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Arrow Financial holds 0.01% or 465 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 74,474 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Epoch Inv invested in 1.76M shares or 0.64% of the stock. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Com owns 0.05% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 4,350 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 392,537 shares. Cap City Trust Company Fl holds 1.23% or 34,813 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.08% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Blb&B Llc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.14% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 6,900 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 4,362 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 33,000 shares. Trexquant Investment LP has 36,894 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.03% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 5,200 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 10,030 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 371,606 shares. Capital Va has 4.71% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 445,747 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 9,220 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De owns 454,281 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,333 shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.46% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 554,800 shares to 618,300 shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sinclair Announces Contingent Redemption of 5.375% Notes – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ONE Media 3.0 And Saankhya Labs Agree To 5G Broadcast/Broadband Cooperative “Direct To Mobile” Network Development – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AT&T Might Unload Regional Sports Networks to Reduce Debt – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair +10.8% on sports networks purchase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.30 million for 18.76 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.