American Electric Power Co (AEP) Holder Toronto Dominion Bank Trimmed Stake by $2.65 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Market Valuation Rose, Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Increased by $421,800 Its Stake

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 30,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 290,052 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.52M, down from 320,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in American Electric Power Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $94.15. About 1.27M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 11,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 373,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.38 million, up from 362,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 2.60 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.58 million for 19.61 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huber Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Toronto Dominion Bank owns 290,052 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department reported 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 43,091 are held by Glenmede Co Na. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 182 shares. Westpac holds 119,074 shares. Altfest L J And Communications accumulated 4,129 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Grp Inc Limited Co has invested 0.06% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Tn stated it has 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Inc Lc, Nebraska-based fund reported 216 shares. Legal & General Group Pcl stated it has 0.24% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Johnson Fincl Incorporated reported 19,771 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.16% or 2.09M shares. 162,370 were reported by American Int Inc. Macquarie Group reported 0.06% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 60,424 shares to 163,830 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,104 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).