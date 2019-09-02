American Electric Power Co (AEP) Holder Rodgers Brothers Lowered Its Holding by $603,659 as Share Value Rose; Mesabi Trust Ctfs (MSB) Holder Beddow Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $1.09 Million as Share Value Declined

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 53.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 7,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 6,265 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 13,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.15. About 2.58 million shares traded or 20.54% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mesabi Trust Ctfs (MSB) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 37,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.31% . The hedge fund held 490,440 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.37 million, down from 528,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mesabi Trust Ctfs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.82. About 38,577 shares traded. Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) has declined 2.29% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MSB News: 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Assigns Und A3 & Enh Aa2 To Mesabi East Isd 2711, Mn’s Go Bonds; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesabi Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSB)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsr has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Llc stated it has 26,278 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Com reported 6,178 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.09% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Fort Washington Inv Oh reported 12,700 shares stake. First Tru reported 0.31% stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 71,014 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na accumulated 11,991 shares. Personal Cap Advsr Corp holds 25,037 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 194,947 were reported by Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Limited Co Tn has invested 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). First State Bank has 40,754 shares. California-based Assetmark has invested 0.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 11,994 shares.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Republic Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 34,860 shares to 115,635 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AEP Names Filipkowski Vice President, Information Technology – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about American Electric Power Company Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “TerraForm Power Outshines its Competitors – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “American Electric Power Service Corporation Seeks Bids For Coal – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $582.67M for 18.99 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MSB shares while 12 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 2.01 million shares or 2.72% less from 2.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Cap Ltd Company invested in 0.32% or 184,040 shares. 7,002 were reported by Pnc Financial Grp Inc. 447 are held by Dorsey Wright. Beddow Management stated it has 7.88% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). California-based Whittier Trust Company has invested 0% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0.01% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Morgan Stanley holds 182,385 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). 133,669 are owned by Arrowstreet L P. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,977 shares stake. 8,996 are owned by Deutsche Bank Ag. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 8,481 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 1,193 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Examining The Impact Of Vale’s Dam Collapse On Mesabi Trust’s 2019 Distribution – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mesabi Yield Could Hit 15% But Fair Value May Be Approaching – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Elite Dividend Stocks to Consider Now – Investorplace.com” on August 24, 2018. More interesting news about Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “With A Revised Pellet Contract And Scheduled DRI Upgrade, Investors Should Be More Bullish Than Ever On The Mesabi Trust – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Iron Ore Stocks to Buy in 2017 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 25, 2017.