American Electric Power Co (AEP) Holder Cortland Advisers Trimmed Its Stake; Cme Group (CME) Holder Capstone Financial Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $388,000 as Stock Value Rose

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 24,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 146,670 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.91 million, down from 171,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.54. About 2.01M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 24,657 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, down from 26,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $205.8. About 1.12M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 16/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM BUY STOPS, SHORT-COVERING -TRADE; 03/04/2018 – Sentiment falls as producers express concerns about Ag exports; 23/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, POSITIONING AHEAD OF FRIDAY’S USDA MONTHLY CATTLE REPORT -TRADE; 04/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 3; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP RE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 07/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 4; 19/03/2018 – CME gets foothold in Black Sea with new-look grain futures; 23/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 20; 07/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Co has invested 0.76% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Heritage Mgmt Corporation holds 1,200 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 1,031 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 74,110 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 1.55 million shares. Australia-based Westpac Bk Corporation has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Ent Fin Services invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 2,050 were accumulated by Gyroscope Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp. Scotia Cap Inc has 1,323 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guinness Asset Mngmt owns 126,890 shares for 4% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associate invested 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cayman Islands-based Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership has invested 1.37% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Aull Monroe Invest owns 12,708 shares. Moreover, Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $618.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 42,335 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $151.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 31.37 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

