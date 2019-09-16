American Electric Power (AEP) Stock Rose While Oakwood Capital Management Upped by $303,600 Its Position; Covington Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 64,445 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, up from 60,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $91.44. About 239,640 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 5,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 338,594 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.36 million, down from 343,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $136.34. About 4.07M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Holding owns 5,211 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Limited Company holds 0% or 435 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 0.04% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 3,115 shares. Excalibur Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Marietta Investment Partners Lc holds 19,744 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 153,055 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company has invested 1.7% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Court Place Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,428 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd has invested 0.13% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Colony Group Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 6,439 shares. House Lc, a California-based fund reported 7,200 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 98,549 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Lc accumulated 2,364 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 32,423 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company owns 3,165 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York has 3.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Patten Patten Tn owns 2.96% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 204,163 shares. West Coast Fincl Ltd Company accumulated 6,770 shares. Economic Planning Group Inc Adv holds 4,435 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Spectrum Gp Inc holds 1.88% or 50,616 shares in its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Investment invested in 3.34% or 32,967 shares. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 20,027 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs reported 1.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 1.17% stake. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Eagle Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5.41M shares. Clal Insur Enterp Ltd holds 570,000 shares. Glenview National Bank & Trust Trust Dept has invested 5.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). White Pine Investment holds 3.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 54,864 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 2.7% or 250,223 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 7,657 shares to 252,851 shares, valued at $31.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).