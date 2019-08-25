American Electric Power (AEP) Stock Price Rose While Affinity Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $3.11 Million; Camelot Portfolios Trimmed Manpowergroup (MAN) Stake by $970,060

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 37,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 58,455 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, down from 95,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $89.58. About 1.93 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 53.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 11,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 10,288 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, down from 22,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.90% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $80.58. About 337,380 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 13/03/2018 – Spain Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – Norway Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 16/04/2018 – ManpowerGroup Launches Its Second Ready for Work 2018 Award in European Multi-Country Partnership with Junior Achievement; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – EARNINGS PER SHARE IN QUARTER WERE POSITIVELY IMPACTED 14 CENTS BY CHANGES IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 20/03/2018 – SCOUT EXCHANGE APPOINTS JIM MCCOY AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AND GENERAL MANAGER; 13/03/2018 – Portugal Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – U.K. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS $1.72; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, REVENUES INCREASED 5% AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED 20% IN QTR; 12/03/2018 – Japan’s Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table)

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, down 20.65% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.47 per share. MAN’s profit will be $117.29 million for 10.28 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.49M for 18.51 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

