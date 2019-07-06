American Electric Power (AEP) Shares Rose While Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $3.33 Million; Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA) Shareholder Robecosam Ag Decreased Its Holding by $1.41 Million as Market Value Declined

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) by 26.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 141,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 392,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 533,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 317,954 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 20.83% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Mueller Water Products To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONVERSION MARGIN TO RANGE BETWEEN 25 AND 30 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings; 16/03/2018 – Mueller Water May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 7 TO 9 PCT; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS SEES YR NET SALES RISING 7%-9%; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MUELLER WATER TO Ba2 FROM Ba3

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Inc (AEP) by 77.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 40,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,382 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $953,000, down from 51,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $89.84. About 1.67M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $493.43M for 22.46 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. MWA’s profit will be $31.68 million for 12.20 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Mueller Water Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

