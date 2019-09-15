American Electric Power (AEP) Shareholder Oakwood Capital Management Increased Its Holding; Granite Constr (GVA) Position Maintained by Hcsf Management Llc

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 64,445 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, up from 60,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.54. About 2.01 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS

Hcsf Management Llc increased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (GVA) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hcsf Management Llc bought 11,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 261,499 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.60M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hcsf Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 676,758 shares traded or 15.96% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Granite Construction Incorporated’s (NYSE:GVA) – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Granite awarded $10M airfield improvement project – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Granite Awarded $10 Million Airfield Improvement Project – Business Wire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $417,043 activity. The insider Jigisha Desai bought $28,330. The insider Larkin Kyle T bought $99,890. Roberts James Hildebrand bought $55,800 worth of stock. Shares for $151,050 were bought by KELSEY DAVID H on Wednesday, August 7.

Hcsf Management Llc, which manages about $154.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 35,000 shares to 397,404 shares, valued at $16.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 74,913 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Tompkins Corporation reported 1,700 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 195,069 shares. Daiwa Grp accumulated 0.03% or 65,700 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Meeder Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Stifel Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 7,493 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 10,000 shares stake. Regions stated it has 6,951 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Bank & Trust owns 292 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 4,618 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 64,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Murphy Mngmt owns 17,940 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Synovus Financial accumulated 13,218 shares. 33,321 are owned by Eastern Commercial Bank. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 0.04% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 951 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt stated it has 4,846 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 0.09% stake. Frontier Invest Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 6,373 shares. 8.82M were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Aperio Gp Ltd Com has 0.2% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). The Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 13,160 were accumulated by Two Sigma Securities Ltd. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors stated it has 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Td Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 392,539 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Trust Department has invested 0.09% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cleararc invested in 0.19% or 7,355 shares.