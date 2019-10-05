American Electric Power (AEP) Shareholder Oakwood Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $303,600; As Nelnet (NNI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Lifted Holding

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 64,445 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, up from 60,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 2.81 million shares traded or 30.35% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Nelnet Inc. (NNI) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 127,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.73 million, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Nelnet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.61. About 48,582 shares traded. Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) has risen 7.53% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NNI News: 20/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trusts 2012-2, 2012-4, & 2012-5; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2010-1; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trusts 2015-1; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2013-1; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2004-4; 23/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE NELNET STUDENT LOAN TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1 Nts Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – Nelnet Expands Loan Servicing Offerings To Meet Demands Of Fintech Lenders; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “TerraForm Power Outshines its Competitors – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AEP Energy Partners Seeks Wind And Solar Energy In PJM – PRNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Stable Dividend Stocks to Buy as Fixed Income Vanishes – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AEP Announces Executive Leadership Changes – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Excalibur Mngmt invested 0.51% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Moody Bank & Trust Division invested in 0.17% or 67,965 shares. British Columbia Management holds 0.11% or 155,892 shares in its portfolio. 14,733 are held by Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Financial Advantage invested 0.12% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Com has 0.1% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Andra Ap invested in 62,400 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 3,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Community Commercial Bank Na owns 7,238 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Colony Gru Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 6,439 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 24,516 shares. Becker Capital Inc holds 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 2,404 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 0.16% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Mckinley Carter Wealth owns 3,235 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.1% or 20,595 shares.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3,881 shares to 137,766 shares, valued at $11.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 38,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 437,113 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate Nelnet, Inc.’s (NYSE:NNI) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Nelnet Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – PRNewswire” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Nelnet Business Solutions Teams Up with Western Union Business Solutions – PRNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Navient: Potential Bubble Or Potential Profit? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2018.