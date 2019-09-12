American Electric Power (AEP) Share Value Rose While Oakwood Capital Management Lifted Position; Lmr Partners Llp Boosted Stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by $1.42 Million as Share Value Rose

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 50.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 18,732 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, up from 12,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $221.79. About 346,808 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 64,445 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, up from 60,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $92.1. About 290,256 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,500 shares. America First Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Illinois-based Old Republic Intll has invested 0.71% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 461,374 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has invested 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Prudential Fin, New Jersey-based fund reported 468,758 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers reported 0.07% stake. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 4,619 shares. Alps invested in 11,124 shares. Sequoia Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 8,292 shares. Community Trust & Inv has 5,405 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ls Llc holds 37,926 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,991 shares stake. Blue Cap invested 0.17% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Fincl Bank reported 45,774 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rockland Tru reported 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.1% or 376,441 shares. Woodstock Corp invested in 33,423 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Co accumulated 1,756 shares. Sumitomo Life stated it has 0.17% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Barbara Oil, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Renaissance Investment Grp Incorporated Limited Liability reported 3.39% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Notis reported 1,000 shares. Drexel Morgan And invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,500 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Opus Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.35% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 41,359 are held by Md Sass Services. Johnson Counsel holds 0.12% or 26,020 shares. Weybosset Rech & Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 900 shares. Calamos Limited Co holds 0.35% or 274,626 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 4,197 shares to 15,808 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 14,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,180 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

