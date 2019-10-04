American Electric Power (AEP) Position Maintained by First American Bank; Huntington Ingalls (HII) Stake Upped by Peloton Wealth Strategists

First American Bank increased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 4,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 44,877 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95 million, up from 40,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 2.81M shares traded or 30.35% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls (HII) by 48.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 5,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $204.98. About 234,413 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – NEW CONTRACT AWARDS IN QTR WAS ABOUT $2.6 BLN, BRINGING TOTAL BACKLOG TO ABOUT $22 BLN AS OF MARCH 31; 10/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Inactivation of First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Enterprise (CVN 65); 23/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS; 30/04/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy Reaches 75 Percent Structural Completion; 20/04/2018 – DJ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HII); 19/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Promotes Two Vice Presidents; 25/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Ingalls Shipbuilding

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated (FMUSX) by 280,454 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $11.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan by 560,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,931 shares, and cut its stake in Mfs.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AEP Announces New Chief Customer Officer And Combines Transmission And Distribution Oversight Organizations – PRNewswire” on March 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AEP Energy Partners Seeks Wind And Solar Energy In PJM – PRNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AEP Renewables Completes Purchase Of Santa Rita East Wind Project – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Electric Power Company, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Ltd Tn has invested 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Hartford Mgmt Co reported 96,242 shares stake. Service owns 12,373 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 958 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability accumulated 11,129 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Inc Llc has 0% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 14,553 shares. Oakworth Capital invested in 0.02% or 907 shares. Private Advisor Limited Com invested 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). L & S Advisors stated it has 0.32% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Carroll Financial Associate holds 5,064 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. West Oak Cap Limited invested in 0.03% or 621 shares. Commercial Bank Of The West invested in 3,607 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Comm owns 10.44 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management holds 190,217 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability reported 19,209 shares.

More notable recent Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PHOTO RELEASE–Ingalls’ Eighth Annual â€œ5K on the Causewayâ€ Raises $50000 for Special Olympics Mississippi – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Intelligence Analysis Contract by the Defense Intelligence Agency – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s What Wall Street Got Wrong About This Defense Stock – The Motley Fool” on November 18, 2018. More interesting news about Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PHOTO RELEASE–Ingalls Shipbuilding Opens Talent Development Lab at Pascagoula High School – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Rough Waters Have Made Huntington Ingalls A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold HII shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 35.26 million shares or 1.91% more from 34.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,059 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp accumulated 75 shares. Midas Mgmt Corp has 0.46% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Hrt Ltd Company invested in 24,734 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Co National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 2,402 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 6,674 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The has invested 0.02% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Westwood Grp reported 106,842 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt invested in 7,680 shares. Montag A And Associate holds 0.09% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) or 4,497 shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal Ser has invested 0.07% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Parametric Associates Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Concourse Cap Ltd Liability reported 1.81% stake. Srb stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).