American Electric Power (AEP) Holder Oakwood Capital Management Lifted Holding by $303,600; Barclays Plc Lowered Its Travelzoo (TZOO) Position by $667,725

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (TZOO) by 86.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 44,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The institutional investor held 7,030 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108,000, down from 51,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Travelzoo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 37,091 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 64,445 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67 million, up from 60,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $94.12. About 1.41M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Linscomb & Williams Inc has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Covington Mgmt owns 133 shares. 74,522 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur. Company Fincl Bank invested in 0.05% or 45,774 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs owns 0.07% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 19,189 shares. 2,200 were reported by Perkins Coie Trust Com. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 392,539 shares in its portfolio. Shaker Ltd Oh reported 14,911 shares. Jnba Fincl invested in 300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ironwood Limited invested 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). First Personal Financial Ser invested 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Calamos Advsrs Lc reported 138,834 shares stake. 943,929 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 56,958 shares. Charter Trust Co has invested 0.04% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.60, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold TZOO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.28 million shares or 30.39% more from 4.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). State Street Corp accumulated 72,479 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Inc Llp accumulated 82,488 shares or 0% of the stock. Ajo Lp holds 0.01% or 76,340 shares. Osmium Partners Lc invested in 8.65% or 659,574 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 34,870 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). State Common Retirement Fund reported 6,200 shares stake. 86,770 are owned by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,401 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 62,667 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 49,855 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0% or 669 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 4,261 shares.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $163.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.60 million shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $502.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 59,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).