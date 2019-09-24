American Electric Power (AEP) Holder Oakwood Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $303,600 as Valuation Rose; Sanders Capital Has Lifted Its Stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by $3.62 Million

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 64,445 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, up from 60,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $94.67. About 1.15M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 95,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 3.41 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.16M, up from 3.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 2.50M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video)

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synchrony August card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synchrony’s CareCredit expands to Walgreens, Duane Reade stores – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 2,544 shares. Sunbelt Incorporated holds 0.11% or 2,997 shares. Moreover, Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.07% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 270,773 shares. 6,531 are owned by Edgestream Ptnrs L P. Bluestein R H & holds 0.02% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 40,438 shares stake. Fil Ltd owns 28 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Gru Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Iberiabank Corporation reported 0.09% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,326 shares stake. Korea Investment Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 361,441 shares. Creative Planning invested in 83,518 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Virginia-based Verus Fincl Prns Incorporated has invested 0.12% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Aurora Cannabis, Constellation Brands, Etsy, Marathon Oil, Roku, Square, Tilray and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Stable Dividend Stocks to Buy as Fixed Income Vanishes – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is American Electric Power Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AEP) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.