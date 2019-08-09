American Electric Co (AEP) Stake Has Increased by Orrstown Financial Services Inc; Montag & Caldwell Decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $8.31 Million

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 8.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 30,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 333,949 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.41 million, down from 364,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $278. About 355,284 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in American Electric Co (AEP) by 1778.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 6,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 6,949 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $582,000, up from 370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in American Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90.2. About 604,635 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 15,382 shares to 5,063 shares, valued at $272,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,524 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 131,947 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Limited accumulated 36,434 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Paloma Prtnrs has 0.1% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 46,803 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo has 0.12% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 45,869 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund holds 9,807 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Sabal Trust holds 224,271 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.13% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 95,967 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% stake. Energy Income Partners Limited Liability Corp owns 1.44 million shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Everence Mgmt invested 0.34% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Main Street Research Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 2,630 shares. The California-based Churchill has invested 0.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Michigan-based Ww Asset Inc has invested 0.14% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 3,540 shares to 31,917 shares, valued at $55.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.