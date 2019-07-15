American Electric Co (AEP) Stake Has Boosted by Orrstown Financial Services Inc; Silverback Asset Management Increases Position in Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in American Electric Co (AEP) by 1778.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 6,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,949 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $582,000, up from 370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in American Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $90.56. About 361,297 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 216,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 283,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.79. About 31,506 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 6.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Provides Updates on Pending Drug Approvals; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: FDA Has No Additional Questions or Requests for Regarding Submission; 29/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Received Response From FDA for Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Technical Section for Zimeta IV; 23/04/2018 DJ Kindred Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIN); 30/05/2018 – KindredBio Announces Positive Results from Pilot Effectiveness Study of KIND-014 for the Treatment of Gastric Ulcers in Horses; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA SAYS APPROVAL IS PENDING PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION; 08/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, KINDREDBIO HAD $70.8 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 24/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 16,948 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Mgmt Lp holds 68,862 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 1.06% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.13% or 19,012 shares. 3.99 million were reported by Franklin Resources. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas accumulated 216,608 shares or 2.22% of the stock. 4,958 were accumulated by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp. Albion Ut holds 0.17% or 15,210 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital invested in 0% or 3,312 shares. James Inv Research holds 0.19% or 34,343 shares in its portfolio. Opus Inv Management Inc holds 77,600 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The reported 93,626 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 188,262 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 10,050 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 38,128 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12,014 shares to 1,524 shares, valued at $60,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc Com by 9,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,270 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $7.05 million activity.