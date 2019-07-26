American Electric Co (AEP) Position Held by Orrstown Financial Services Inc; As Entegra Finl (ENFC) Stock Rose, Gendell Jeffrey L Has Boosted Position by $440,000

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Entegra Finl Corp (ENFC) by 58.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,145 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 34,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Entegra Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.9. About 1,545 shares traded. Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ENFC) has risen 4.27% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ENFC News: 19/04/2018 – ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.53; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entegra Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENFC); 19/04/2018 – ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY SHR $0.51; 19/04/2018 Entegra Financial 1Q EPS 51c

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in American Electric Co (AEP) by 1778.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 6,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,949 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $582,000, up from 370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in American Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $89.08. About 2.19 million shares traded or 4.46% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 8,826 shares to 1,498 shares, valued at $119,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Etf (IWB) by 19,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,083 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Groupcom (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 71,014 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Communications reported 2,200 shares. 3,059 are held by Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Company. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Management accumulated 5,885 shares. Crow Point Prns Ltd reported 3.26% stake. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 546 shares. Icon Advisers Commerce holds 20,100 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Carlson Capital LP accumulated 0.54% or 361,205 shares. Qci Asset Management New York owns 960 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp holds 5,475 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Monroe Bank & Trust And Trust Mi holds 9,959 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 1.89M shares. Dearborn Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3,917 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Company holds 0.63% or 23,167 shares.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AEP Announces Executive Leadership Changes – PRNewswire” on December 05, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AEP Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings, Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “DTE vs. AEP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AEP Releases 2019 Corporate Accountability Report – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 35,040 shares to 64,300 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ies Hldgs Inc.