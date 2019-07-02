American Electric Co (AEP) Holder Orrstown Financial Services Boosted Stake by $546,057; Sfe Investment Counsel Stake in Omnicell (OMCL) Trimmed as Share Value Rose

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 4,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,003 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324,000, down from 8,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $86.52. About 182,137 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in American Electric Co (AEP) by 1778.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 6,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,949 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $582,000, up from 370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in American Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.19. About 1.98M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Groupcom (NYSE:PNC) by 7,592 shares to 10,980 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,302 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $932,974 activity. Taborga Jorge R. sold 2,509 shares worth $161,237. JOHNSTON DAN S also sold $571,170 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) on Monday, January 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,654 shares to 13,482 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 22,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

