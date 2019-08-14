American Electric Co (AEP) Holder Orrstown Financial Services Boosted Its Holding by $546,057 as Stock Rose; Celgene Com (CELG) Holder Endurance Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position by $655,650 as Share Value Declined

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 6,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 8,940 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 15,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 2.35 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 04/05/2018 – Celgene profit tops estimates; clarifies path for key MS drug; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Investors’ ‘negative’ views on Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ analyst says; 09/04/2018 – CELG: Celgene M&A targets may include Agios, Jounce, FT reports; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in American Electric Co (AEP) by 1778.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 6,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 6,949 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $582,000, up from 370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in American Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $90.25. About 1.67 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,525 shares to 360,552 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp Com (NYSE:MFC) by 42,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Opdivo & Eliquis Drive Bristol-Myers (BMY) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agios’ (AGIO) Loss Widens in Q2, Tibsovo Drives Sales – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Fear Around Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock is Starting to Fade – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Tops Q2 EPS by 23c, Raises Gudiance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Comml Bank & owns 718 shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc holds 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 48 shares. Provise Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 4,340 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pinnacle Financial Partners Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). S Muoio Company Ltd Liability Company reported 3.72% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Two Sigma Secs Limited Com holds 3,545 shares. Strs Ohio holds 658,360 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh holds 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 27,637 shares. Stephens Ar holds 21,742 shares. Motco holds 0.02% or 2,128 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust Communications reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 5,279 were accumulated by Boys Arnold Commerce. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 4,030 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Gp accumulated 1,375 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Inc has invested 0.18% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Tiemann Investment Limited Liability Com holds 0.19% or 3,040 shares. Legal & General Gp Public owns 4.66M shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. 1.21 million were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Management Lc. Century Companies Inc accumulated 0.01% or 140,391 shares. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.42% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Park Oh owns 19,275 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited reported 10,212 shares. Monroe Bank & Trust And Mi accumulated 9,959 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.17% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Meyer Handelman Com reported 71,104 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Principal Finance Group accumulated 0.07% or 852,743 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 336,473 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us stated it has 604,537 shares.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Etf (IWB) by 19,345 shares to 8,083 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 10,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,085 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AEP Seeks To Add 1,485 MW Of New Wind Generation From Three Wind Facilities In Oklahoma – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AEP Renewables Completes Purchase Of Santa Rita East Wind Project – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AEP Receives Approval To Modify New Source Review Consent Decree – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.