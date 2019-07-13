American Elec Pwr Co Com (AEP) Stock Rose While Pggm Investments Cut Its Position by $2.69 Million; As Cdw Com Com (CDW) Market Valuation Rose, Groesbeck Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc Com (AEP) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 32,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,402 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 64,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $90.25. About 1.00M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cdw Corp Com Com (CDW) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,700 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, down from 59,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cdw Corp Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 564,147 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep L Com (NYSE:MPLX) by 28,801 shares to 96,895 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp Com Unit Com.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. CDW’s profit will be $211.74M for 20.04 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.89% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $7.42 million activity. $1.79M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was sold by ALESIO STEVEN W on Friday, February 8. CORLEY CHRISTINA M also sold $1.38 million worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Tuesday, February 12. ECKROTE DOUGLAS E sold 10,000 shares worth $894,930. Richards Thomas E sold $1.49 million worth of stock or 16,216 shares.

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CDW Announces Agreement to Acquire Scalar Decisions Inc., a Leading Canadian Technology Solutions Provider – Business Wire” on January 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CDW Corp.’s Stellar Run Is Just Getting Started – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Morgan Stanley Picks 30 Stocks for 2021 – 24/7 Wall St.” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CDW Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Signature And Investment Limited Liability reported 13,366 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited holds 0.08% or 100,160 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 25,094 shares. Horizon Inv Serv Ltd Llc reported 0.94% stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.02% or 60,624 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc owns 7,500 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Pnc Services Grp Incorporated Inc holds 506,133 shares. Contravisory Invest Management has 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 100 shares. Pggm Invs holds 0.11% or 220,300 shares in its portfolio. Victory Management Inc holds 621,586 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 125,060 shares. 1.21M are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 30,000 shares to 309,382 shares, valued at $30.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc Com (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp Com (NYSE:SLG).

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AEP Announces Executive Leadership Changes – PRNewswire” on December 05, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Broadcom, Charter, Comcast, CommScope, ConEd, Next Era, Rockwell, Transocean and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Electric Power Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spitznogle Named AEP Vice President, Environmental Services – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $493.44 million for 22.56 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Sabal has invested 1.67% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Franklin Res holds 3.99M shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 53,168 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ls Investment Ltd Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 37,842 shares. Godsey Gibb Assoc holds 2,550 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 2,411 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia has 2.63% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3.28 million shares. First Republic Invest stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Whittier Of Nevada reported 18,530 shares stake. South Street Llc accumulated 5,520 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt owns 110,218 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.07% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Boys Arnold And invested 0.22% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 11,996 were reported by Synovus Financial. Moreover, National Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).