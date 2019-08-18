American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stock Value Rose While Telos Capital Management Decreased Stake; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Stake in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Upped as Market Value Rose

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 4,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 31,245 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 26,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166.15. About 602,749 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 7,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 13,081 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 20,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $90.23. About 1.87 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 16,916 shares to 42,171 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 8,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,909 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Lp invested 0.15% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Co has invested 0.56% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Bb&T Corporation reported 2,889 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Snow Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 14,705 shares. 447,160 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Da Davidson & Communications owns 8,832 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 148,162 shares stake. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 1,575 shares. Ww Asset Management has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has 0.02% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Pinebridge Investments LP accumulated 0.05% or 15,647 shares. Global Thematic Prtnrs Ltd invested in 515,944 shares or 3.67% of the stock. Bessemer Grp holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 715,292 shares.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Laboratory Corporation of America EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsâ€™s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Strs Ohio holds 0.13% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 336,473 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 17,210 shares. First Heartland Consultants, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,082 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Moreover, Amica Mutual Insurance has 0.27% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 25,858 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Assoc Ltd has 0.12% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). M Incorporated has invested 0.24% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Royal London Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 11,382 shares. Moody Bancorporation Division holds 67,965 shares. Natl Pension Serv invested in 0.17% or 536,185 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,862 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company owns 4,958 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Com accumulated 715 shares.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,391 shares to 91,361 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.49M for 18.64 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.