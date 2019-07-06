American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stock Value Rose While Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Decreased Its Position; Encompass Capital Advisors Decreased Its Wpx Energy (WPX) Stake by $18.79 Million as Shares Rose

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 42.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.95M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58M, down from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 5.97 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 58.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 4,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,912 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244,000, down from 7,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $89.84. About 1.67 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.06 per share. WPX’s profit will be $42.22M for 27.20 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Well Svcs Inc by 80,408 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $14.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talos Energy Inc by 154,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $493.43M for 22.46 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9,270 shares to 45,681 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 3,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

