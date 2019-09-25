American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stock Value Rose While Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Upped by $449,064 Its Position; National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Upped Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 30.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 5,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 21,886 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, up from 16,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $94.63. About 76,180 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 132,125 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83M, up from 117,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 6.52 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/03/2018 – Bank of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards Mon, 26 Mar 2018 13:02:00 +0000; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY HIRES SEMICONDUCTOR HEAD FROM BANK OF AMERICA; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 07/05/2018 – BofA Merrill’s Blanch Sees Room for Oil Prices to Move Higher (Video); 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. Releases Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – American Renal at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – German home shopping channel HSE24 attracts suitors

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,100 shares to 38,301 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,958 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

