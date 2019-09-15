American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stock Rose While Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Cut Its Position by $352,000; United Technologies Com (UTX) Valuation Declined While First Merchants Has Increased Stake

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 7,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 68,239 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.89M, up from 61,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $880,000, down from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.54. About 1.95 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.55M for 19.07 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

