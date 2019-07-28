American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stock Price Rose While Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Decreased Its Holding by $341,877; Balyasny Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by $5.39 Million as Share Price Rose

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 94.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 53,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,238 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329,000, down from 56,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 1.01 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 58.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 4,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,912 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244,000, down from 7,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.95. About 2.17M shares traded or 3.44% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AEP Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AEP Seeks To Add 1,485 MW Of New Wind Generation From Three Wind Facilities In Oklahoma – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,958 shares to 9,732 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Liability stated it has 418,024 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs invested in 7,759 shares. Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability invested in 0% or 45 shares. 113,081 were reported by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.15% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication reported 29,510 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Rafferty Asset Management has 0.01% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3,862 shares. 258,968 are held by Victory Management Inc. Fiera reported 0% stake. Oakworth Capital invested in 0.01% or 875 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf has 0.02% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 13,455 shares. South Dakota Council has invested 0.07% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The reported 93,626 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 31,320 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 47,289 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Company invested in 22,681 shares. At State Bank holds 21,334 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk holds 0.04% or 116,220 shares. 675,400 were reported by Encompass Cap Advsrs Ltd Company. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 90 shares. Ci Invs Inc owns 0.04% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 62,319 shares. Vigilant Capital holds 1.29% or 91,186 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Smithfield Trust Communications has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 35 shares. Wexford Cap Limited Partnership owns 1.18 million shares or 9.89% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 1.68 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Us National Bank De has 16,545 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated holds 0.01% or 5,074 shares.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.70M for 12.81 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 130,986 shares to 266,100 shares, valued at $9.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 246,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).