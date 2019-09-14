American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stake Maintained by Segment Wealth Management Llc; Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Shareholder Caz Investments LP Raised Position

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 144,788 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline; 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 15/05/2018 – Nitorum Capital LP Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 06/03/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LAUNCHES INNOVATION UNIT; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Management Believes Greenlight Re Should Not Be Classified as a PFIC; 23/04/2018 – Greenlight’s David Einhorn Addresses Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Believes Report’s Assessment of the Co, Its Business and Strategy Is Fundamentally Flawed

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 31,848 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80M, up from 28,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.54. About 1.95M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS

More notable recent Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lessons From The Hedge Fund Manager Who Lost Big Time… – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 15, 2019 : SYMC, AKRX, DISCA, ANGI, LYFT, GLRE – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Einhorn’s Greenlight Adds 3 Holdings in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Greenlight Capital Re Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Greenlight Re Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold GLRE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 2.64% less from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 5,446 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 23,903 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bank has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Moreover, Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Investec Asset Management Ltd has 759,843 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 91,929 are owned by Wells Fargo Com Mn. Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). First Republic has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Parametric Portfolio Llc reported 100,909 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership owns 425 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Invesco holds 98,525 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Northern Trust has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 337,406 shares.

Caz Investments Lp, which manages about $304.25 million and $33.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 35,790 shares to 36,450 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stable Dividend Stocks to Buy as Fixed Income Vanishes – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “TerraForm Power Outshines its Competitors – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Electric Power Service Corporation Seeks Bids For Coal – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.