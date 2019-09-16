American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Shareholder Usa Financial Portformulas Has Boosted Holding by $482,147; As Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Nbw Capital Lowered Stake by $757,200

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 37,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 488,346 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.20 million, down from 526,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 21.17 million shares traded or 62.73% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – AS OF END OF QUARTER, TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SPEND TOTALED ABOUT $1.1 BLN ON A CUMULATIVE BASIS; 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018 Is Up $100 Million From Budget; 29/05/2018 – Canadian government to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Rev $3.42B; 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 12/04/2018 – AFTER PIPELINE MEETING, CANADIAN PM WILL FLY TO FRANCE ON APRIL 16 TO START SCHEDULED TRIP — OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IF KINDER MORGAN PULLS OUT, INDEMNIFICATION AGAINST FINANCIAL LOSS WOULD BE IN PLACE FOR ANOTHER PARTY WISHING TO TAKE OVER PROJECT

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 33.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 5,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 23,019 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, up from 17,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.54. About 1.95M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Oakwood Mngmt Lc Ca has invested 2.43% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Lc accumulated 958 shares. Lathrop Invest Corporation stated it has 4,120 shares. Johnson Counsel has 28,404 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ironwood Inv Counsel owns 3,075 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Company holds 176,293 shares. Central Bancorporation reported 400 shares stake. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Dubuque Savings Bank has 0.05% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3,253 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo has 0.1% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 46,161 shares. 14,663 are owned by Crestwood Advisors Group Inc Ltd Llc. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 1,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 9,618 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisers Lc has 0.09% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stable Dividend Stocks to Buy as Fixed Income Vanishes – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about American Electric Power Company Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C V Starr And holds 6.28% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 92,631 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Company has 1,966 shares. Community Natl Bank Na owns 829 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank, a West Virginia-based fund reported 289,801 shares. Old Point Trust Svcs N A has 196,450 shares. Artemis Investment Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 252,000 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc holds 27.17M shares. London Comm Of Virginia invested in 0.96% or 5.33M shares. Bollard Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 469,016 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Cls Investments Limited owns 9,927 shares. Sei accumulated 703,932 shares. Loews invested in 0.17% or 1.00M shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability reported 140,079 shares stake. Sandy Spring National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1,515 shares. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Com, Louisiana-based fund reported 18,757 shares.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan: Asset Sale To Pembina – Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Examining Kinder Morgan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KMI) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Kinder Buying Spree Resumes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.