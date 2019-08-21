American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Shareholder Telos Capital Management Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose, First Personal Financial Services Has Boosted Holding

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 2,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 6,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.78. About 5.60 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 7,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 13,081 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 20,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $91.33. About 1.13M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AEP Releases 2019 Corporate Accountability Report – PRNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Electric Power plans to sell 14M equity units – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Safe Stocks to Buy Amid Trade War Turbulence – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Electric to buy Sempra Energy wind assets for $1.05B – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Electric Power Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 30,078 shares to 52,595 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.53 million for 18.87 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,736 shares to 40,255 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM) by 16,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,603 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.