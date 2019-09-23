American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Shareholder Segment Wealth Management Raised Position by $312,488; As Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.63 Million

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 157,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 513,045 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85M, down from 670,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 168,389 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.)

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 31,848 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80M, up from 28,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $93.51. About 836,232 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years

More news for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces President and CEO – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019. Bizjournals.com‘s article titled: “Guidepost Montessori inks lease at Weingarten’s West Alex – Washington – Washington Business Journal” and published on September 13, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Of Vermont owns 2,966 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Whittier stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 7,499 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny has invested 0.02% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Vanguard Gp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Comerica Bankshares holds 225,826 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP invested in 0% or 260 shares. Seven Post Invest Office Lp accumulated 513,045 shares. Charles Schwab Management owns 0.02% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 1.30M shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 97,643 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 65,330 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management Inc owns 46,311 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 24,313 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Art Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 11,001 shares.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “TerraForm Power Outshines its Competitors – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy AEP With The Convertible Preferred – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blume Incorporated has 1,411 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 2,391 are owned by B Riley Wealth Management. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il, Illinois-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk holds 1.14% or 13,241 shares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 5.32 million shares. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0.05% or 7,229 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.16% or 336,395 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 95,159 shares. Ifrah Fin Serv invested 0.15% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Thomasville Natl Bank reported 0.14% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Allstate Corporation invested 0.12% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Alberta invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Qci Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 968 shares. Moreover, Tru Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).