American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Shareholder Profund Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $766,837; Kepos Capital LP Holding in Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Has Trimmed by $830,874

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 9,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 38,128 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, down from 47,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.15. About 1.77M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 26.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 25,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The hedge fund held 68,324 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 93,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 380,416 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 Rev $771M-$773M; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics to Present Eight Studies at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 25/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – TIME PERIOD COVERED BY SUBPOENA IS JANUARY 1, 2014 THROUGH DATE OF ISSUANCE OF SUBPOENA; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GROUP AG MYRN.S – FINAL DAY OF TRADING ON SIX WILL BE 27TH APRIL 2018; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q Rev $193.5M; 10/05/2018 – Best’s Special Report: Myriad Challenges Test the Mettle of Medical Professional Liability Writers; 27/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset owns 383,527 shares. 14,817 are held by Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Rench Wealth Inc invested in 38,492 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 88 shares or 0% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.68% or 33,066 shares in its portfolio. Element Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 140,871 shares. M Hldg stated it has 0.24% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Clearbridge Limited Liability accumulated 29,861 shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 35.63 million shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.09% or 104,064 shares. 103,388 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Cornerstone Advisors reported 76,185 shares. Wesbanco State Bank owns 111,594 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm New York reported 19,071 shares stake.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 50,610 shares to 175,136 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 32,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $590.32 million for 18.83 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 47,102 shares to 54,887 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 139,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,792 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).