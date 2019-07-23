American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Share Value Rose While Rothschild Asset Management Boosted by $9.08 Million Its Holding; Holder Advisors Asset Management Has Upped Gentex (GNTX) Holding

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 22.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 109,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 604,537 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.63M, up from 495,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $90.12. About 1.30M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 19,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,681 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 82,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $26.26. About 3.86M shares traded or 145.47% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 82,987 shares to 544,627 shares, valued at $62.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 24,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,520 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,902 shares to 6,303 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 83,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 830,396 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. 120 shares were bought by Chiodo Matthew, worth $2,510 on Friday, June 28. Nash Kevin C bought $9,985 worth of stock. Ryan Scott P bought $12,499 worth of stock. $513,506 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was sold by Wallace James H. Shares for $314 were bought by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28.