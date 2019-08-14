American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Market Valuation Rose While W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Cut Position by $756,160; Portolan Capital Management Boosted Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Stake by $2.64 Million

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 35.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 15,862 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 24,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $89.58. About 1.49 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) by 218.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 440,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The hedge fund held 641,710 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 201,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 48,380 shares traded. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has risen 5.61% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 30/03/2018 – Fed KC: U.S. and Ardmore Area Economic Update – March 29, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 06/03/2018 Reminder – Product Tanker & Crude Oil Tanker Sector Panel Discussions With Major Company Executives; 17/05/2018 – CENTREX METALS – SIGNED NON-BINDING MOU WITH GUJARAT STATE FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS FOR SUPPLY OF PRODUCT FROM ARDMORE PHOSPHATE ROCK PROJECT; 23/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Irish RMBS Deal Ardmore Securities No. 1; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Rev $50.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q EBITDA $9.93M; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) by 94,734 shares to 680,926 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conns Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 40,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,565 shares, and cut its stake in Match Group Inc..

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 11,291 shares to 95,411 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 13,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.