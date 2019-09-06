American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Market Valuation Rose While Telos Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $599,343; Barometer Capital Management Stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Lifted by $561,150

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 7,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 13,081 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 20,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $91.11. About 755,833 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 6,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 68,050 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 61,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $98.15. About 836,592 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $590.10M for 18.98 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 19,278 shares to 85,244 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 6,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,005 shares to 23,525 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Insurance Etf (KIE) by 70,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,500 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.