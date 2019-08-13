American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Holder Regal Investment Advisors Boosted Stake by $561,329 as Share Value Rose; Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $2.73 Million as Shares Declined

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 69,683 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, up from 62,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $90.05. About 583,402 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 731,815 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.52M, up from 716,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.61B market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $6.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.39. About 12.81 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invests Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Amer National Insur Tx invested in 0.26% or 59,765 shares. Pictet Asset Management owns 0.57% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3.11M shares. Horizon Services Limited Liability accumulated 0.43% or 7,561 shares. Gyroscope Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 4,094 shares. Zacks Investment stated it has 641,764 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com owns 4,202 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fmr Lc owns 987,016 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 0.06% or 10,886 shares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Eaton Vance reported 36,046 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 13,642 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 897,388 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh owns 6,522 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Automobile Association reported 402,889 shares.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Electric Power Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AEP Named Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion For Fourth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AEP Receives Approval To Modify New Source Review Consent Decree – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM) by 154,908 shares to 600 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 32,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCD).