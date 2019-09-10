American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Holder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Cut Position; Centene Del (CNC) Holder Roberts Glore & Company Raised Stake

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 3,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 11,716 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $981,000, down from 15,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $90.49. About 991,395 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 1.77 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tdam Usa owns 159,659 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 3.98M shares. Agf Invests stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Smithfield Co invested in 0% or 220 shares. Northern reported 4.70 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 11,190 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 238,296 shares. 7,456 are owned by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. Prudential holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 417,557 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Ser Inc stated it has 290 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Putnam Ltd Llc accumulated 426,139 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Electric Power Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AEP) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy AEP With The Convertible Preferred – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Electric Power Service Corporation Seeks Bids For Coal – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,977 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia has 2.63% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3.28M shares. Sei Investments owns 106,304 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Prudential Finance stated it has 0.06% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Mathes Company, a New York-based fund reported 4,625 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Perkins Coie stated it has 2,200 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of America De reported 16.45 million shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,149 shares. First Bankshares reported 0.03% stake. Burt Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Carroll Assocs invested in 0.04% or 4,765 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 133 shares. Cordasco Financial Net stated it has 1.13% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 244,500 were accumulated by Willis Counsel.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35,929 shares to 55,312 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.95 million for 18.85 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.