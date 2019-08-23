American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Holder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Decreased Stake by $341,877; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Wms Partners Decreased Holding by $334,386

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 58.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 4,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 2,912 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244,000, down from 7,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $91.08. About 250,624 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 2,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 137,921 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27 million, down from 140,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.18. About 5.38 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.49 million for 18.82 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 15,899 shares. Fiduciary Co reported 102,540 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,190 shares. Hsbc Pcl owns 580,382 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Investment House Ltd invested in 7,200 shares. 5,485 are owned by Welch Group Limited. 799,449 were reported by Raymond James Associates. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Co accumulated 18,470 shares. Torch Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3,333 shares. Regal Inv Ltd Liability Company reported 1.19% stake. Cibc Ww has 0.01% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 12,035 are held by Alps Inc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 26,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Private Tru Na invested in 0.11% or 6,271 shares. Trust Department Mb Bancorp N A owns 975 shares.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,740 shares to 40,932 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.