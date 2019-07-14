American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Holder Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Upped Stake by $552,282 as Market Valuation Rose; Grace & White Holding in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Decreased by $317,559

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 6,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,783 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $90.25. About 1.37 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc analyzed 9,623 shares as the company's stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 295,127 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 304,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $820.05M market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 41,151 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has risen 4.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $45,323 activity.

More notable recent The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)" on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Edison International: Wildfires Act As Headwinds" published on May 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR)" on June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company owns 19,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Us Financial Bank De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 113,424 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Company has 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 8,082 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Co reported 4,320 shares. 17,100 were accumulated by Hillsdale Inv. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1.44M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability holds 55,384 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,104 were accumulated by Aperio Gru Lc. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability accumulated 45,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 23,055 shares. American Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 11,254 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Co has 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 3,869 shares. Kessler Investment Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 1,708 shares.