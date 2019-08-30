American Elec Pwr (AEP) Stake Raised by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc; As Aflac Com (AFL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Denali Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.61 Million

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 4,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 83,431 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 79,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $91.21. About 1.35 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc Com (AFL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 32,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 338,610 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93 million, down from 370,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $50.28. About 2.85M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp. Cl A (NYSE:AL) by 44,400 shares to 82,000 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $791.81 million for 11.64 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 100,941 shares to 61,805 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.