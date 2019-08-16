American Elec Pwr (AEP) Shareholder Johnson Financial Group Has Lifted Its Position; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Decreased Encana (ECA) Position by $1.20 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 59.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 172,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 115,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $833,000, down from 287,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 36.43 million shares traded or 49.05% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 36.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 5,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 18,812 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 13,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $90.36. About 2.47M shares traded or 14.79% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 4,999 shares to 10,185 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 14,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,149 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Trust Co owns 0% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 293 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0.06% stake. Texas-based Rench Wealth has invested 2.11% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Moreover, Excalibur Management Corporation has 0.4% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt Inc holds 5,073 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Management Limited accumulated 28,297 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Keystone Financial Planning invested 2.58% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Company (Wy) accumulated 848 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.03% or 22,000 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank Trust invested in 0.09% or 9,484 shares. Bluestein R H And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 4,000 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has 46,803 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Ltd Company invested in 7,759 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tdam Usa Incorporated accumulated 10,886 shares.

