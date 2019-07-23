American Elec Pwr (AEP) Holder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Upped Its Stake by $5.32 Million; As Ally Finl (ALLY) Stock Price Rose, Luxor Capital Group LP Boosted by $34.12 Million Its Stake

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 41.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 64,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,608 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.14M, up from 152,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $89.5. About 1.52 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 45.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.04 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.12M, up from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 2.38 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $261 Million; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names David Shevsky Oper Chief of Auto Finance; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Au; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Says Auto Finance Vice Chairman Tim Russi to Leave Oct; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 23/03/2018 – TIME and Ally Financial Honor North Carolina Auto Dealer; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Adj Tangible Book Value $27.45/Share; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Audio Download; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Net Financing Revenue Up 3%-6%, Ex-Core OID

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dhx Media Ltd by 1.22 million shares to 300,043 shares, valued at $468,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (Call) (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ally Financial Is Coasting on Strong Auto Originations – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ally Financial Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy for Their Massive Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ally Financial, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Jony Ive Leaves Apple; Savings Accounts See Rate Cuts – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Electric Power declares $0.67 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AEP Schedules Live Webcast Of Quarterly Earnings Call – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AEP Seeks To Add 1,485 MW Of New Wind Generation From Three Wind Facilities In Oklahoma – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.