American Economic Planning Group Stake in Apple (AAPL) Lifted by $413,910; As Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Value Rose, Luminus Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $13.67 Million

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network; 01/05/2018 – $AAPL +4% after hours on earnings; 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 06/03/2018 – Esri Releases Survey123 for ArcGlS with New Spike Integration; 25/05/2018 – Apple Screen Wizards Throng L.A. Expo to Find Future Displays; 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams; 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 54.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 198,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 164,492 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42M, down from 362,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 2.03 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – “BELIEVE POTENTIAL BUYER WILL SEE VALUE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS AS WHOLE, INCLUDING TNT CRUST BRAND, FACILITIES, AND TEAM MEMBERS”; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 08/05/2018 – Marfrig-Owned Chicken Nugget Company Keystone Gets Deal Interest From Tyson, Others — Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Net $315M; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO ABOUT $1.3 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 31/05/2018 – lnfoSec Global Appoints Tyson Macaulay to Chief Product Officer, Accelerating the Commercialization of ISG’s Next Generation Security Solution for IoT; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL STARTS; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21 million and $320.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 33,758 shares to 13,338 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 146,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,457 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

