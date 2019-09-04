American Economic Planning Group Raised Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $413,910; Pfizer Com (PFE) Holding Has Raised by Live Your Vision Llc

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $207.68. About 3.07 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 07/05/2018 – Second, Munster said, is Apple’s strong cash position, which could signal more buybacks for loyal investors; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?; 29/05/2018 – Apple’s WWDC 2018 starts on June 4; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR APPLE AFFECTS 52

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 1.74 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – FDA OKS FIRST EPOETIN ALFA BIOSIMILAR FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks for Parts of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 03/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 19/03/2018 – BioDuro Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. Leads to Creation of a Shelf-Stable Fluorosulfation Reagent; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.87 million are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Finance Network has invested 0.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 2.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Appleton Prtn Ma reported 145,872 shares or 3.67% of all its holdings. Blue Fincl invested 9.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 3.38% or 897,450 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny invested in 1.19% or 36,625 shares. Davis R M Incorporated stated it has 406,070 shares or 2.87% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4.55M shares. 37,134 were reported by Hamilton Point Investment. Ashfield Cap Partners Lc accumulated 243,262 shares or 5.07% of the stock. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca invested 7.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nexus Invest Mngmt invested in 138,849 shares or 3.9% of the stock. Penobscot Investment Mngmt Com stated it has 2.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 20,001 shares or 6.46% of their US portfolio.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21 million and $320.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 33,758 shares to 13,338 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 64,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 810,136 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s Accelerating Tablet Dominance Is Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Here Comes The Grinch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02M and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco 1 (STPZ) by 8,848 shares to 1,224 shares, valued at $63,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in X (DBEF) by 15,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,689 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ).

More important recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Limited Liability Com reported 307,854 shares. Hollencrest Management holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 105,420 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 68,191 shares. Moreover, Kbc Nv has 1.39% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 3.97 million shares. 60,048 are held by Duff & Phelps Inv Mngmt Company. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Co, California-based fund reported 8,707 shares. S&Co has invested 0.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 293,100 shares stake. Moreover, Southeast Asset Advisors has 0.41% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 36,455 shares. Lipe And Dalton holds 0.14% or 4,519 shares. Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hexavest Inc has invested 1.7% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Fiera Cap has 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) invested in 59,368 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Oakworth Capital stated it has 114,642 shares or 1% of all its holdings.