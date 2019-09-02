American Economic Planning Group Position in Apple (AAPL) Lifted by $413,910; L & S Advisors Has Increased Its Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) as Market Value Rose

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Millennials looking to pay with plastic have more options than ever. Apple, Ikea, Uber are all pushing branded cards; 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 28/03/2018 – Apple Teams Up with Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University to Bring Coding to Chicago Teachers; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 17/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: CHESTNUT HILL SOUND INC. v. APPLE, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1808 – 2018-03-13; 23/04/2018 – Brussels opens in-depth probe into Apple’s $400m deal for Shazam; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 969.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 36,371 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.99 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Security Natl Communications has invested 1.19% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Financial Advantage accumulated 28,197 shares. 544,849 were accumulated by First Limited Partnership. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Llc reported 3,931 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Martin And Tn accumulated 10,005 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability accumulated 72,431 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Dsc Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 1,535 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd owns 60,345 shares. Nuwave Ltd Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,755 shares. Cadinha Ltd Co holds 16,596 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust accumulated 38,971 shares. Gam Hldg Ag has 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cap Rech Global Investors owns 6.37M shares.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 50,718 shares to 22,045 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Ppties (NYSE:ELS) by 6,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,567 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 53,748 shares. Highfields Cap Mngmt LP invested in 700,000 shares or 18.28% of the stock. Utd Asset Strategies Inc stated it has 48,746 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,980 shares. Drexel Morgan & invested 3.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sit Invest Assocs has invested 1.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Joel Isaacson And Co holds 2.66% or 96,109 shares. Buckingham Cap Incorporated owns 49,589 shares. 42,159 were reported by Linscomb And Williams. Van Eck Assoc Corp has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wedgewood Prns reported 645,699 shares or 8.96% of all its holdings. Waverton Invest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 4.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parkside Finance Commercial Bank And reported 1.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 13,145 were accumulated by Cornerstone. Arizona-based Sterling Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 2.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21 million and $320.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 159,754 shares to 54,947 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 182,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,448 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

