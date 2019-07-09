American Economic Planning Group Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Boosted by $413,910 as Share Price Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Cut Position as Share Price Rose

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $200.02. About 25.34M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Rift deepens between Apple, India’s telecom regulator over anti-spam app; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sparkling juices within the AB distribution Network; 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity The Congressional Black Caucus is checking on tech’s progress in minority hiring and retention; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 20/04/2018 – An analyst suggests Apple is killing the iPhone X because there’s a surplus of chips; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 11/05/2018 – Aluminum is used in most of Apple’s popular products, including the iPhone, iPad and iMac; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 49.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 63,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,708 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, down from 126,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $130.87. About 3.18M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Lc owns 0.38% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 10,912 shares. Maple Mgmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). United Fire Grp has invested 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 1,365 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 117,100 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt owns 113,600 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Capital Investment Ltd Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 31,905 shares. Montag A & Associates holds 21,670 shares. Omers Administration has invested 2.39% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). White Pine Inv invested 2.71% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fulton Bancshares Na has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dodge & Cox holds 1.62% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 15.34 million shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company has invested 0.43% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Grandfield & Dodd owns 14,024 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. had sold 862 shares worth $104,916 on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $1.25M were sold by Amato Elizabeth B.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 16.12 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 314,200 shares to 4.84 million shares, valued at $570.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 356,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 539,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21M and $320.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 64,580 shares to 810,136 shares, valued at $117.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 302,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,329 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mgmt Rech Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,400 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has invested 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peconic Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 6,825 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Argent Tru Com stated it has 2.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pillar Pacific Management, California-based fund reported 97,466 shares. Td Management Limited Company owns 5,089 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Btim Corporation reported 1.02M shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Old West Investment Management Lc invested in 0.2% or 2,983 shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 67,128 shares stake. Beacon Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.42M are owned by Fort Washington Inv Incorporated Oh. Picton Mahoney Asset Management has invested 1.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has 47,877 shares. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 3.04% or 595,338 shares.