American Economic Planning Group Maintains Position in Apple (AAPL); Vertex Pharmaceuticals Com Stk (VRTX) Holder Sivik Global Healthcare Decreased Its Position

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $207.02. About 12.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which is set to impact European chipmakers; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and one that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk (VRTX) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $169.56. About 1.78M shares traded or 63.03% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest, sources say [19:47 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Vertex Aerospace Services ‘B’, Pos Outlook; 03/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids, sources say [22:27 BST20 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/05/2018 – Vertex Names Bernadette Pinamont Vice President of Tax Research; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 62C; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Provides Customer Platform to DC Water; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $640.8 MLN VS $714.7 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTX)

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Health Services Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS) by 5,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 93,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $47.57 million activity. Another trade for 18,309 shares valued at $3.41M was made by Arbuckle Stuart A on Monday, February 4. Sachdev Amit had sold 35,095 shares worth $6.32 million. On Monday, February 4 the insider LEIDEN JEFFREY M sold $6.01M. On Friday, February 1 Parini Michael sold $658,674 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 3,450 shares. The insider Silva Paul M sold 4,247 shares worth $794,273.

