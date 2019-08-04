American Economic Planning Group Maintains Holding in Apple (AAPL); Symphony Asset Management Increases Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 232.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 461 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 659 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Leaders; 23/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Amazon has a top secret plan to build home robots; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 10/04/2018 – Transcontinental Opens Door to Amazon With Coveris Takeover; 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago. Via @DelRey:; 16/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Amazon announces plan to open new fulfillment center in Tucson. #ArizonaDETAILS; 14/05/2018 – Uber Hires Former Amazon Executive for Key European Role; 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G IS ALSO IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING T&G FOODS’ APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE FACILITY IN NELSON; 29/05/2018 – Apple is planning on using OLED screens on all new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 23/04/2018 – Apple poaches Samsung exec to take on rival in S Korea; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 28/03/2018 – The new iPad supports the Apple Pencil and updated Pages, Numbers and Keynote apps; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Dealbook: Apple Plans to Give Investors Back $100 Billion: DealBook Briefing; 16/05/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Apple’s new 18W USB-C in-box power adapter is tipped again

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21M and $320.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 33,758 shares to 13,338 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 260,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,704 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (Prn) by 12.00 million shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 366,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.66M shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf.

