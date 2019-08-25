American Economic Planning Group Maintains Holding in Apple (AAPL); Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Valuation Rose While Brown Capital Management Raised by $443,784 Its Position

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Jury Awards Apple $539 Million in Samsung Patent Case; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Rumors are brewing of a triple-camera Apple iPhone design; 11/05/2018 – AAPL: New – researcher finds evidence North Korean hackers are developing iPhone spyware. It comes in the form of trojanized MDM apparently. And requires the iPhone to be jailbroken. Fun; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 16/04/2018 – UBS predicts Apple’s iPhone sales growth in China will be roughly flat this fiscal year, citing the longer upgrade cycles by the country’s consumers and rising local competition; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Technology

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 47.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 1,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 5,624 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 3,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $7.48 during the last trading session, reaching $292.97. About 840,575 shares traded or 35.76% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 12,781 shares. 7.02 million were reported by Blackrock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 4,500 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Menta Ltd reported 4,729 shares. Bright Rock Cap Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 3,300 shares. Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Tci Wealth Advisors, a Arizona-based fund reported 6 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 3,621 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 19,041 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 21,964 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp holds 5.35 million shares. Pitcairn Communications invested in 0.16% or 5,981 shares. British Columbia Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Violich Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 6,250 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 13,091 shares.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 23,376 shares to 8,995 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 230,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.18M shares, and cut its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21M and $320.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 142,624 shares to 16,583 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 224,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,480 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).