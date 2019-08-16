American Economic Planning Group Lifted Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $413,910 as Stock Price Rose; Rockland Trust Co Has Raised General Mls (GIS) Holding by $1.08 Million

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 27.88M shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Express India: Apple developing MicroLED displays to replace Samsung’s OLED screens; 11/05/2018 – Have those floppy disks ready! This connoisseur has the world’s largest collection of rare Apple computers; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, the report said the Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 26/03/2018 – Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine says streaming services need to diversify to stay alive; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Apple said it would not be going ahead with the project as its planning application had been faced with delays; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 21,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 123,293 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 102,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 3.35M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21M and $320.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 56,932 shares to 10,548 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 64,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 810,136 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 21,519 shares to 3,836 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

