American Economic Planning Group Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $413,910; As Intelsat S A (I) Valuation Rose, Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Holding

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 1.66 million shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 24/04/2018 – “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients Tuesday; 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook talks to CNBC’s Josh Lipton and Jim Cramer: full transcript; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett boosts his Apple stake; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s Push to Clean Up Supply Chain Gained Momentum in 2017; 23/03/2018 – Apple Will Return to Its Roots With Education Tools and New iPad; 21/03/2018 – MacRumors: Apple’s Upcoming 5.8-inch OLED iPhone Could Be Cheaper Than iPhone X; 01/05/2018 – But Apple’s runaway growth over the past few years has saddled it with big expectations. The question is, is Apple diversifying fast enough?; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit targets the young in tech tussle with Apple

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset invested 1.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weatherly Asset LP invested in 143,993 shares or 5.59% of the stock. Flow Traders Us Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Profund Lc reported 314,033 shares. General Amer reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 34,688 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.3% stake. 390,659 were accumulated by Pinnacle Assocs Limited. Northside Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 2,214 shares. Windsor Management Ltd owns 8,388 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated stated it has 9.94M shares. Stearns Gp holds 0.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 20,812 shares. Sand Hill Advsr Limited Co accumulated 50,527 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx owns 60,340 shares for 3.9% of their portfolio.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21 million and $320.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 260,989 shares to 6,704 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 64,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 810,136 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

