American Economic Planning Group Lifted Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $413,910; As Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Lowered Position by $306,828

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 36.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 8,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 14,764 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, down from 23,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 568,527 shares traded or 1.51% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 07/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to a leaked report; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 29/05/2018 – Apple is planning on using OLED screens on all new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INTRODUCES NEW IPAD AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION – EXEC; 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE; 01/05/2018 – Apple: New $100B Shr Repurchase Authorization Announced; 06/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning and other large, intensive industrial projects; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 22/05/2018 – Pricing Solutions: Apple’s #pricing mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21 million and $320.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 224,559 shares to 12,480 shares, valued at $849,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,734 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

